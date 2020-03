The D crew were on scene at 4:40 a.m. fire is contained

Saanich Fire responds to a house fire on 4900 block Albina street the morning of March 5. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Saanich fire responded to a house fire at 4:40 a.m Thursday located at 4900 block on Albina street. The entire D crew were on scene and no injuries were reported. The fire has been confined to the kitchen.

More details to come.

ALSO READ: ‘We could see fire all over the landscape’: Vancouver Island man recounts helping crews in Australia

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com