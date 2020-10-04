The Saanich Fire Department offers tips for staying safe in the kitchen. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich firefighters prepare for modified Fire Prevention Week focused on kitchen safety

Pandemic shifts annual fire safety week online

With more families spending time at home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fire Prevention Week 2020 focuses on kitchen safety as cooking is one of the leading causes of home fires.

From Oct. 4 to 10, fire departments across Canada are sharing fire safety for National Fire Prevention Association fire prevention week – marked annually since 1922.

READ ALSO: Mutual aid talks fizzle between Greater Victoria fire departments

According to the Saanich Fire Department, 25 per cent of all house fires in B.C. start in the kitchen so firefighters are encouraging residents to educate themselves and “serve up fire safety in the kitchen.” Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most safety talks and tips will be shared online rather than in person as in a typical year, explained Lt. Insp. Sean Lillis of the Saanich Fire Prevention unit.

Firefighters’ top tips for reducing the risk of kitchen fires and injuries include keeping cooking areas clear of clutter, creating a “kid-free zone” of at least three-feet around appliances and hot-food, cleaning grease and food from burners, staying focused on food as unattended pots are the leading cause of kitchen fires. Rather than leaving food on the stove unattended, firefighters recommend shutting off the heat as a precaution.

READ ALSO: Saanich fire unveils centennial memorial plaza honouring fallen firefighters

To prevent scalds and burns, firefighters suggest turning pot handles away from the edge of the stove and keeping hot foods and liquids away from the edge of the counter.

Should a small fire spark, the simple act of sliding a lid onto the pot and turning off the burner can keep the fire from getting out of control. However, in the event of a cooking fire, firefighters say occupants should leave the home and call 911 from outside.

READ ALSO: Saanich police encourage safe driving habits as rain leads to pooling on roadways

Try the Family Cooking Safety Checklist online at saanich.ca and for more fire safety tips, contact the Saanich Fire Department’s Fire Prevention unit by phone at 250-475-5500 or by email at fireprevention@saanich.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichfirefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing
Next story
Oak Bay join Saanich in municipal ban of rat poison

Just Posted

Growth of Victoria’s bike lane network continues from downtown heart

City staff work toward a full buildout of 32-kilometre network by 2022

Oak Bay join Saanich in municipal ban of rat poison

Ban on commercial rat poisons implemented due to owl deaths

Saanich firefighters prepare for modified Fire Prevention Week focused on kitchen safety

Pandemic shifts annual fire safety week online

Greater Victoria real estate sales remain hot through September

Compared to September 2019, sales of single family homes rose 91.9 per cent

UPDATE: Search effort suspended for missing Indigenous woman last seen in East Sooke

Crews searched for three days around Beecher Bay area for Ramona Peter

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say

The Atikamekw mother of seven died soon after she filmed herself from her hospital bed

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Most Read