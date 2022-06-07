Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May says she plans to run again

While Canada has a fixed election date law, nothing prevents PM from calling early election

Local MP Elizabeth May said she plans to run again as candidate for the federal Green Party in Saanich-Gulf Islands.

“I have two news knees and their warranty won’t be up before the next election,” she told Black Press Media on Monday.

May declared her electoral intentions during an interview on proposed minor changes to the boundaries of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

Voters in Saanich Gulf-Island first elected May in 2011, then again in 2015, 2019 and 2021. May is one of two Green MPs in the House of Commons, the other being Ontario MP Mike Morrice.

Canada’s next fixed election date is Oct. 25, 2025, but the prime minister can call an earlier election. The current minority government cabinet under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in March 2022 what observers have called a formal alliance with federal New Democrats under Jagmeet Singh.

Under the terms of the arrangement, New Democrats will support Trudeau’s government on shared objectives.

As for Conservatives, they find themselves in the midst of a leadership race with the two most prominent names being Pierre Marcel Poilievre and Jean Charest, former premier of Quebec and one of the last leaders of the former Progressive Conservative Party of Canada following the Brian Mulroney era.

