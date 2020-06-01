A Saanich man has died from his injuries after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Six Mile Road Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Saanich man dies from injuries after serious crash on Six Mile Road

Police continue to investigate cause of fatal crash

A 39-year-old Saanich man has died from his injuries after a serious crash in View Royal on Sunday afternoon.

West Shore RCMP responded to the call around 2:45 p.m. on May 31, after a collision between a man on a motorcycle and a Toyota Rav 4 on Six Mile Road. Two passengers in the Rav 4 were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and have since been released.

The road between Island Highway and Atkins Avenue was closed shortly after the crash and was re-opened around 7 p.m. Sunday.

B.C. Coroner Service confirmed it was notified and is currently investigating. Police are still investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Westshore RCMP

Most Read