(Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich mayor, community call for preservation of Panama Flats wetland

District was on course to turn property over for farming

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes supports the community’s call for the Panama Flats wetland to be preserved as a multi-use park rather than farmland.

On Jan. 10, Saanich council was set to receive a staff report outlining the future of the Panama Flats – a parcel of land between Carey and Interurban roads – and efforts to add it to a regional farmland trust and Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

However, the Residents’ Association of Strawberry Vale, Marigold and Glanford (RASVMG) wrote in requesting the item be postponed to give residents enough time to weigh-in. Council pushed the matter to Feb. 22.

Hollis Hodson, president of the RASVMG, said when Saanich bought 62-acre Panama Flats property in 2011 for $2.4-million, the goal was to preserve the land for floodplain management as well as for recreational and agricultural uses.

In 2014, the previous council endorsed a concept plan but the land has sat vacant.

In that time, animals and native plants have returned to what is now Saanich’s largest wetland, Hodson said, adding that farming is no longer an appropriate option because it would mean reversing the ecological restoration and taking away recreation space.

There has also been no interest from the farming community as the land as its unsuitable for agriculture, she said. Before Saanich took ownership, Island Berry attempted to farm cranberries on the property but found it too expensive.

“Nature has demonstrated to us that it can be a wonderful sanctuary and we need to focus on that,” Hodson said.

Haynes agrees. On Feb. 22, he plans to request a new assessment of the wetland and that a nature trust be established to protect it from development.

He admitted that while he’d initially advocated for Panama Flats to be farmed, he’s realized its ecological and recreational value. Now, he hopes the rest of council will agree and consider other solutions for food security.

The Capital Regional District has been working to develop a farmland trust as part of the implementation of the Regional Food and Agriculture Strategy. As the largest landholder in the region, Saanich would donate lands while other municipalities would cover costs, Haynes said.

One could argue that any land can be restored for farming and while the sheer size of the Panama Flats makes it seem like a viable option, the costs would outweigh the benefits and the thriving wetland would be lost, Haynes said.

In the time the property has been left fallow, the biodiversity has returned at no cost to the district and residents enjoy walking, birdwatching and, when it’s cold enough, skating in the area, Haynes said. “Why would we try to reverse that?”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Some brave Saanich residents took to the ice on Panama Flats on Friday ahead of the snowstorm – as they do every time the temperature drops enough to freeze the flooded parts of the flats. (Photo courtesy of Hollis Hodson)

Some brave Saanich residents took to the ice on Panama Flats on Friday ahead of the snowstorm – as they do every time the temperature drops enough to freeze the flooded parts of the flats. (Photo courtesy of Hollis Hodson)

Previous story
Oak Bay police chief calls out porch pirate on Twitter
Next story
Greater Victoria municipalities inconsistent in reviewing elected officials’ salaries

Just Posted

Mayor Barb Desjardins, performing official groundbreaking duties at Esquimalt Gorge Park in 2020, says doing regular reviews of salaries for mayor and councils would help municipalities stay current and avoid the need to play catchup. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Greater Victoria municipalities inconsistent in reviewing elected officials’ salaries

Esquimalt’s Barb Desjardins explains discrepancy between her pay and that of other mayors

(Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich mayor, community call for preservation of Panama Flats wetland

District was on course to turn property over for farming

Developer Pari Saroya stands in front of the site of a future 48 unit housing complex in Colwood. Work is expected to begin on the building in approximately June or July, says Saroya. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff) Developer Pari Saroya, owner of B.C.-Alta Developments, stands over the site of a future 48 unit housing complex in Colwood. Work is expected to begin on the building in approximately June or July, says Saroya. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
Four-storey housing complex on the horizon for Colwood

Shovels will be in the ground soon to prepare site for new 48-unit building

A screenshot of the video tweeted by Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties as someone snatches a package off a porch then gets in a white waiting vehicle. (Twitter/Ray Bernoties)
Oak Bay police chief calls out porch pirate on Twitter

‘Not a porch pirate … just a thief,’ says chief

Pulcherie Mboussi is the founder and executive director of the African Arts and Cultural Community Contributor Society (AACCCS) and ISSAMBA Centre in Victoria. (Photo courtesy Pulcherie Mboussi)
Black leaders, artists bring Black History Month celebrations to Greater Victoria virtually

African Arts and Cultural Community Contributor Society hosts discussions, concerts online

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

LSR members were assisted by North Shore Search and Rescue to extract a hiker who got lost in extreme winter conditions. (Faye Hjort photo)
Ladysmith Search and Rescue saves poorly equipped hiker lost overnight

North Shore Search and Rescue responded with a helicopter to safely extract the hiker

Earthquake Canada reported a small earthquake off Vancouver Island on Feb. 16. (Earthquake Canada image)
4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

Earthquakes Canada detected the seismic event at around 3:30 p.m.

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Jesse Goodale, formerly of Nanaimo, for allegedly breaching conditions of his release from prison. (Photo submitted)
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for ‘violent’ Island man

Nanaimo’s Jesse Goodale last seen in Victoria, wanted for breaching conditions of release from prison

Most Read