Bev Elder, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, and Tyson Elder, operations manager, say a man confronted them at the rear entry of the food bank, demanding entry and food. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Bev Elder, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, and Tyson Elder, operations manager, say a man confronted them at the rear entry of the food bank, demanding entry and food. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank staff rattled after altercation

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP recommend charges against Sidney resident, say staff

The anguish is audible as Bev Elder, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank is speaks over the phone about the stress that she, her staff and volunteers have experienced over the last few months.

“When COVID-19 first hit in March, we worked for seven weeks straight, not one day off, trying to make sure people were feed, to change everything,” she said. “Our priority was to feed people and we did that. “[But] we are worn-thin. We are so fragile at this point. I could burst into tears now.”

Elder’s frayed state of mind took a hit Wednesday when, she says, a man attacked Bev and her son Tyson Elder, the food bank’s operations manager.

“Everybody is so thankful for what we are doing, and then you get this happening to you,” she said. “It just makes you want to give up completely.”

Elder said the Nov. 18 incident left her “rattled to the bone” and “shaking,” not to mention an obvious sense of frustration.

RELATED: Peninsula organizations fund food bank ahead of ‘looming crisis’

According to Elder, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP recommended assault charges against a Sidney resident who was released with an order to stay away from the facility and a court appearance scheduled for January 2021.

“Even though a lot people don’t agree that the food bank should be around and all that, but but we don’t deserve to be sworn at,” she said. “Now that the COVID money has run out, people are coming back, who haven’t been here for a while. Our numbers are definitely going up.”

Some 200 people have already registered for Christmas hampers with three weeks left in the registration period. At the same time, the organization could not fundraise as much as in previous years. Last year, a fundraising concert featuring Barney Bentall raised $51,000 – funds not available this year.

The incident represents a low point of seven stressful months and only the latest in a number of confrontational incidents.

“We probably had five incidents, where we had to actually call the police,” Elder said. “There have been other cases where people are upset and you get sworn at and things like that.”

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to police for additional confirmation and will update this story accordingly.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Saanich massage therapist accused of voyeurism voluntarily gives up title
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

Just Posted

A lawsuit has been filed by a Penticton mall against The Bay for owing them around $600,000 in unpaid rent since April. The lawsuit says The Bay has been given an eviction notice. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Hudson’s Bay referenced in legal petition against Penticton store

Victoria landlord allegedly received default notice from retailer

VicPD is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of a fatal crash that happened on Nov. 6. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police seeking witnesses, dashcam footage of crash that killed cyclist

The crash happened on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Harriet Street and Gorge Road

Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. (Pete Knight)
PHOTOS: Sooke’s spectacular sunset sights

Readers share their favourite sunset photos

FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C

Many retailers and businesses had voiced their frustration with a lack of mask mandate before

Selam Woldu is trying to draw attention to the conflict raging in Ethiopia, where many of her family members live. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Ethiopian conflict leaves Victoria woman unsure if her family is alive

Selam Woldu hasn’t heard from her family since fighting broke out Nov. 4.

A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
538 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks

News comes as B.C. rolls out mandatory mask policy in public indoor spaces

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you think non-essential travel should be restricted to and from Vancouver Island?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Vancouver Island, with travel to… Continue reading

A volunteer assists with Greenways Land Trust’s fruit tree project 2020 in August in Campbell River. As part of Strathcona Good Food Box program, Greenways Land Trust will also look at incorporating produce from their fruit tree project in the boxes. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Conservation organization launches ‘food boxes’ for northern Vancouver Island communities

With Strathcona Good Food Box program, Greenways Land Trust aims to increase accessibility to fresh produce in remote communities

A skier wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the first day of the downhill ski season at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Friday, November 13, 2020. Recreational travel has been suspended across B.C. until at least Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

Recreational travel, religious service also banned until Dec. 7

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

Reports of multiple alleged sexual assaults on the grounds at Cowichan District Hospital are under investigation. (File photo)
Alleged sexual assaults reported on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital

Security beefed up on hospital property

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Most Read