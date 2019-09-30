Saanich Police are investigating a collision at Munn and Prospect roads in Saanich. (Google Maps)

Saanich police close Prospect Lake Road after crash

Police investigate Monday evening collision at Prospect Lake and Munn roads

Prospect Lake and Munn roads remain closed as of 5:30 p.m. Monday while the Saanich Police Department investigate a collision.

Police advise traffic is advised to stay clear of the area and use alternate routes.

More to come…

