Five new officers – Const. Frazer Timmermans, Const. Ashley Volk, Const. Chris Faulkner, Const. Jimmy Fryers and Const. Erin Heywood – posed with Saanich Police Chief Scott Green (second from left) after being sworn-in on Monday evening. (Saanich PD Recruiting/Twitter)

Saanich Police Department starts 2020 by swearing-in five new officers

One officer starting right away, other four heading to police academy

The Saanich Police Department kicked off the new year by swearing in some new recruits.

On the evening of Jan. 6, five officers joined the Saanich police family while their new coworkers, friends and family members looked on.

Const. Ashley Volk, Const. Chris Faulkner, Const. Jimmy Fryers and Const. Erin Heywood were sworn in and will head to the Justice Institute of B.C. to begin training at the police academy, explained Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police. The fifth inductee, Const. Frazer Timmermans, is a former member of the BC RCMP so he will be starting work with the Saanich police right away as a patrol officer.

The swearing-in ceremony is something Anastasiades looks forward to because it’s a chance for everyone to meet and get to know the newest members.

The department is actively recruiting new and experienced officers, he noted. Anyone interested in working with the Saanich police is encouraged to visit the website or send a resume and cover letter to careers@saanichpolice.ca and request an application package.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe
Next story
B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

Just Posted

Hundreds of jackets claimed at Cool Aid Society’s 12th Annual Coat Giveaway

Donations from the community were given to hundreds of people in need

Sooke resident shocked when glowing eyes appear out of the fog

Helgeson Road property owner gets visit from truant cows

Salt Spring woman walks Saanich Peninsula in support of Indigenious pipeline opponents near Houston, B.C.

Jan Slakov will arrive at provincial legislature Thursday afternoon after walking 33 kilometres

Saanich Police Department starts 2020 by swearing-in five new officers

One officer starting right away, other four heading to police academy

VicPD looking for rightful owner of kendo Japanese fencing set, crossbows found in stolen vehicle

Several unique items turned up in a recent recovery of a stolen vehicle

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Sooke EMCS dashes past Vic High Totems

Wolverines win first game of the season

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

VIDEO: A plane crash killing 63 Canadians leads a selection of today’s top three news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 8

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Most Read