Saanich Police Department starts 2020 by swearing-in five new officers

One officer starting right away, other four heading to police academy

Five new officers – Const. Frazer Timmermans, Const. Ashley Volk, Const. Chris Faulkner, Const. Jimmy Fryers and Const. Erin Heywood – posed with Saanich Police Chief Scott Green (second from left) after being sworn-in on Monday evening. (Saanich PD Recruiting/Twitter)

The Saanich Police Department kicked off the new year by swearing in some new recruits.

On the evening of Jan. 6, five officers joined the Saanich police family while their new coworkers, friends and family members looked on.

Const. Ashley Volk, Const. Chris Faulkner, Const. Jimmy Fryers and Const. Erin Heywood were sworn in and will head to the Justice Institute of B.C. to begin training at the police academy, explained Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police. The fifth inductee, Const. Frazer Timmermans, is a former member of the BC RCMP so he will be starting work with the Saanich police right away as a patrol officer.

The swearing-in ceremony is something Anastasiades looks forward to because it’s a chance for everyone to meet and get to know the newest members.

The department is actively recruiting new and experienced officers, he noted. Anyone interested in working with the Saanich police is encouraged to visit the website or send a resume and cover letter to careers@saanichpolice.ca and request an application package.

