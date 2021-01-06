(Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police investigating intentionally set fires

Vehicles, hedge, trash can set on fire over Christmas holiday

Detectives hope the public can identify a person of interest or provide more clues after a series of fires – including a significant vehicle fire – in Saanich.

On Christmas Day, a vehicle was parked in the driveway of a home in the 4200-block of Carey Road when the owner noticed someone had entered it overnight and tried to start a fire inside the vehicle.

Just after midnight on Dec. 26, 2020, a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home just a few doors down on Carey Road was set on fire.

RELATED: Saanich vehicle fire being investigated as suspicious

Police released a video from the area that night and hope the public will help identify the individual in the clip.

On Jan. 5 at 5:30 a.m. a hedge was set on fire in the 700-block of Miller Avenue and on Jan. 6 at 3:30 a.m. a public garbage can on Tillicum Road near the Galloping Goose was set ablaze.

No injuries were reported in any incidents and while they are all in close proximity, police say it is too early to determine if they are connected.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity and ask anyone with surveillance or dashcams to check footage for anything suspicious between Dec. 25 at 11 p.m. and Dec. 26, 2020, at 1 a.m. in and around the 4000-block of Carey Road as well as Jan. 5 between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. in and around the 700-block of Miller Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the video, or with information on the fires is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

ArsonSaanich Police Department

