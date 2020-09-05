Saanich police invite public along for Saturday night shift via tweet-a-long event

Department to live-tweet using #SPDPolTwt from 4 p.m. to midnight

As Saanich police prepare for the first night of the Labour Day long weekend, the department is inviting the public to join officers on the Saturday evening shift via Twitter.

On Sept. 4, the Saanich Police Department announced that it would be hosting its first tweet-a-long event the following night. From 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Sept. 5, residents will be able to tag along virtually as officers on the night shift respond to calls and share live updates on the department’s Twitter account – @SaanichPolice.

Saanich police will be using the hashtag #SPDPolTwt for the tweet-a-long event.

Join us tomorrow night (Saturday) for our first Tweet-Along! We will be live-tweeting the shift from 4 pm to midnight. Follow along with hashtag #SPDPolTwt pic.twitter.com/1RELbJcmOy — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) September 5, 2020

