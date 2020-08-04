Saanich police are investigating a series of unprovoked assaults. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police search for potential victims, witnesses after series of unprovoked assaults

Police are looking for more information about two incidents from June 12

Saanich police are investigating a series of unprovoked assaults over the past year and are looking for more potential victims.

The Saanich Police Department has identified a suspect in his 30s believed to be connected to a string of unprovoked assaults against several people not known to him. But as the investigation is ongoing, detectives are looking for other potential victims and witnesses from two additional incidents reported in June.

“We believe there are two to three people that were victims of an assault or attempted assault that evening and are hoping they are able to come forward and speak to us. If you were the victim of either of these assaults, we understand that this might be difficult for you, however, we are here to support you and will work with you through the process,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich’s public information officer, in a statement.

The first occurred on June 12 between 10:30 and 11 p.m. at the Esso gas station on the corner of McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street. The second incident occurred on the same day at around 11 p.m. in the area of Shelbourne Street and Kenmore Road.

In both incidents, officers attended but were unable to locate any of the victims.

Anyone with information about these two incidents is asked to contact Saanich’s general investigation section by calling 250-475-4321.

 

Saanich Police Department

