Saanich recruits 10 firefighters to reduce response times

Saanich Fire Department response times are set to get faster with the addition of 10 firefighters recently hired to support two new 24/7 positions at Station No. 3 near the University of Victoria.

The decision to boost on-duty staffing comes as part of the district’s 10-year commitment to decrease fire response times, as well as improve service – a goal identified in the 2020 Master Fire Plan.

According to Fire Chief Mike Burgess, staffing recommendations made in the 2019 Fire Services Review call for more personnel on duty to meet response time standards.

“The Fire Services Review recommended increasing staffing levels to meet response time standards and address Saanich’s growth in population and density, which has resulted in a considerable increase in emergency incident responses and service delivery demands,” Burgess said in a release, adding that five hires are needed just to fill one firefighter position 24/7 due to the round-the-clock nature of firefighting.

The two positions build on the master plan’s recommendations to increase on-duty staffing at Station 3 from four to six firefighters, allowing for a full-time medic unit to operate throughout the Station No. 3 response area. Two additional firefighters to be hired in 2026 will provide the station with a fully staffed engine and ladder.

“We are planning for the future needs of the district, and I am thrilled to see additional staff added to our team at Station No. 3 in support of our high-quality service to the community,” Burgess said.

