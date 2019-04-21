Saanich rental project wins silver by going ‘green’

The Verve rental housing project stands at the corner of Boleskine Road and Whittier Avenue

A national organization has recognized a Saanich housing project for its ‘green’ design.

Built Green Canada, a national non-profit organization promoting “sustainability practices in the residential building sector” has awarded the Verve rental housing project at the corner of Boleskine Road and Whittier Avenue a silver certification.

The organization recognized the six-storey building through a program designed for multi-storey and residential tower developments.

The award is first of its kind under this program for Abstract Developments, which is currently putting the finishing touches on the project, with some residents having already moved into the building. NVision — a sister company of Abstract Developments — is managing the property, which consists out of a commercial ground floor and 95 rental units spread across five storeys.

Council approved the project little more than two years ago, despite concerns about the perceived absence of parking and amenities.

The public also heard that the project had initially started as a condominium project before transitioning towards a rental project aimed primarily at workers in the service industry and students attending the University of Victoria.

Council at the time heard that studio units would rent for under $800 per month, so below the $850 affordability limit for the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area identified by B.C.Housing.

“While not strictly an affordable housing development, the project would contain a large number of affordably priced units that would be attainable for low to moderate income earners,” wrote Sharon Hvozdanski, director of planning, in a report to council.

The Saanich News reached out to both Built Green Canada, and Abstract Developments for comment. It will add comment as it becomes available.

