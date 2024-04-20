Salmon Arm man blames significant injuries on ‘too long’ shoelaces

‘I tripped’ – man known to police denies report of being thrown out of a car

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a call of a man being thrown from a vehicle, but the alleged victim claimed he had just tripped over his shoelaces.

On April 14, police received a call from someone claiming a man had been thrown from a white sedan and then entered a nearby residence on 27th Street SE. Officers attended and found a man known to police with injuries all over his face, a bleeding gash on the back of his head and severe road rash.

“His explanation for his injuries were that his ‘laces were too long and I tripped,” Const. Andrew Hodges said in an April 20 media release, adding that he declined to have an ambulance called.

The police were unable to get cooperation on what actually transpired, but advised the man to call an ambulance or go to the hospital for further treatment, and to call the detachment if he wished to provide any further information.

