Save-On-Foods stores raise more than $35,000 for Island’s smallest patients

Members of the Save-On-Foods community presented a collective cheque for $35,720 to the Victoria Hospital Foundation to help purchase new, critically needed patient monitors for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the Victoria General Hospital. (Provided by the Victoria Hospital Foundation)

Eight local Save-On-Foods stores rallied together to fundraise more than $35,000 for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the Victoria General Hospital.

On Wednesday, members of the Save-On-Foods community presented a collective cheque for $35,720 to the Victoria Hospital Foundation to help purchase new, critically needed patient monitors for the PICU.

READ ALSO: Save-On-Foods opens its newest location in Victoria

“We love local. Local products, local customers, and important local causes like pediatric care for our tiny Island patients,” says Brent Wellman, assistant manager at the Save-On-Foods on Blanshard Street, adding how proud he was of everyone who helped donate to the cause. “Every little donation, every little message of support contributed in a big way.”

READ ALSO: Save-On-Foods kicks off week-long peanut butter campaign Friday

The inaugural in-store campaign, called Glowing Hearts, ran from Nov. 14 to Dec. 4, 2019. Through the campaign customers at the Blanshard Street, Fort Street, Langford, Pandora Avenue, Sidney, Tillicum, University Heights and Vic West locations made contributions in support of the PICU. Donations were then recognized on green hearts showcased on the walls, windows and tills.

The specialized unit at VGH is one of British Columbia’s two PICUs for critically ill children. Having access to the life-saving treatment on the Island allows 98 per cent of pediatric cases to be treated at home.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca