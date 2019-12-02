School District 62 sets registration dates for kindergarten

Rick Stiebel

Here’s some important information for those looking forward to bundling the wee ones off to kindergarten next year.

All elementary schools in Sooke School District #62 will offer full-time kindergarten in September 2020. Children must turn five years of age by Dec. 31 in the same calendar year they begin school to be able to be registered.

French immersion and nature kindergarten registration is scheduled from Jan. 13 to 17, 2020, and general kindergarten registration will take place from Jan. 27 to 31.

Having two sessions for registration is aimed at avoiding the challenges for parents and caregivers who were unable to get a spot in one of the specialized programs because of high demand or limited space, noted a media advisory from the Sooke School District.

Moving the registration dates for nature kindergarten and French immersion kindergarten will allow families ample time to participate in general kindergarten registration.

Visit sd62.bc.ca and click on Kindergarten, French Immersion – Kindergarten, and Nature Kindergarten for more information.

It is mandatory that parents attend a nature kindergarten information session to register. Dates and details are available on the Nature Kindergarten page.

