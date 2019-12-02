School District 62 sets registration dates for kindergarten

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Here’s some important information for those looking forward to bundling the wee ones off to kindergarten next year.

All elementary schools in Sooke School District #62 will offer full-time kindergarten in September 2020. Children must turn five years of age by Dec. 31 in the same calendar year they begin school to be able to be registered.

French immersion and nature kindergarten registration is scheduled from Jan. 13 to 17, 2020, and general kindergarten registration will take place from Jan. 27 to 31.

Having two sessions for registration is aimed at avoiding the challenges for parents and caregivers who were unable to get a spot in one of the specialized programs because of high demand or limited space, noted a media advisory from the Sooke School District.

Moving the registration dates for nature kindergarten and French immersion kindergarten will allow families ample time to participate in general kindergarten registration.

Visit sd62.bc.ca and click on Kindergarten, French Immersion – Kindergarten, and Nature Kindergarten for more information.

It is mandatory that parents attend a nature kindergarten information session to register. Dates and details are available on the Nature Kindergarten page.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Just Posted

Victoria school choirs to fill city hall with sounds of Christmas

54th Annual Carolling Week returns to ring in December

PHOTOS: Lights delight at 33rd annual Magic of Christmas at Butchart Gardens

Thousands attend official Light Up Dec. 1

Greater Victoria records one of the lowest homicide rates in Canada

Region has the lowest homicide rate of all four Census Metropolitan Areas in British Columbia

School District 62 sets registration dates for kindergarten

Rick Stiebel News Staff Here’s some important information for those looking forward… Continue reading

Periods of rain ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at the week’s forecast

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

Most Read