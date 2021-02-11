Schools are open across Greater Victoria Thursday morning after snow and cold weather hit the region. (Black Press Media file photo)

Schools across Greater Victoria are open after snowfall

School districts asking students to dress warmly as arctic air hits region

Schools across Greater Victoria are open Thursday morning as an arctic wind hits the region.

None of the three school districts in Greater Victoria (SD61, SD62, SD63) have announced any closures. However, school districts have been asking students to dress warmly as cold weather continues and snow is on the ground in some areas.

READ ALSO: Major roadways clear after Greater Victoria snowfall

Rising surface pressures over B.C.’s Interior will continue to drive arctic air through the mainland and onto Vancouver Island, according to Environment Canada.

Although temperatures are expected to rise again over the weekend, significant snowfall is expected Friday night and Saturday, as Pacific moisture collides with the arctic front. Environment Canada says the amount is uncertain, but computer models are beginning to agree on about 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

