Schools across Greater Victoria are open after snowfall

Schools across Greater Victoria are open Thursday morning as an arctic wind hits the region.

None of the three school districts in Greater Victoria (SD61, SD62, SD63) have announced any closures. However, school districts have been asking students to dress warmly as cold weather continues and snow is on the ground in some areas.

Rising surface pressures over B.C.’s Interior will continue to drive arctic air through the mainland and onto Vancouver Island, according to Environment Canada.

Although temperatures are expected to rise again over the weekend, significant snowfall is expected Friday night and Saturday, as Pacific moisture collides with the arctic front. Environment Canada says the amount is uncertain, but computer models are beginning to agree on about 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

Brrr-ing along your mittens! It’s extra chilly this morning with snow in the forecast for today. Dress warmly and don’t forget to bring your toque and gloves to school. #sd61learn ❄️ pic.twitter.com/pnxrALPAbC — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) February 10, 2021

It's chilly out there! Please make sure to dress appropriately for the weather, including good footwear! #SD6 pic.twitter.com/xkoGKyii9g — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) February 11, 2021

