All-candidate meetings are scheduled for those running in the Milnes Landing zone on Oct. 5 and the Belmont zone Oct. 6. (Black Press Media file)

SD62 all-candidates meetings Oct. 5 and 6

Events being hosted by Sooke Parents Education Advisory Council

The Sooke Parents Education Advisory Council is hosting two all-candidates meetings for school trustee candidates in Sooke School District 62.

Candidates running in the Milnes Landing zone — which includes Sooke and Port Renfrew — will meet on Oct. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will be streamed online. The link will be on the parents council’s website.

Candidates running in the Belmont zone — which includes Colwood, Highlands, Langford, and Metchosin — will get a chance to present their views on Oct. 6 at the Belmont Auditorium 3041 Langford Lake Rd. from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fourteen candidates are vying for the seven trustee positions in SD62.

Four trustees will be elected from the Belmont Zone, while three trustees will be elected from Milnes Landing Zone (Area 2). Seven candidates are running for each zone.

In the Belmont Zone, incumbent and current chair Ravi Parmar is running. Scia’new First Nations Chief Russ Chipps is also running for trustee. The other candidates are Cendra Beaton, Mary Brooke, Dominique Jacobs, Christine Lervold and Trudy Spiller.

For the Milnes Landing Zone, incumbent Allison Watson is looking to keep her seat on the school board. She’ll be running against Amanda Dowhy, Murielle Lagace, Candace Linde, former Sooke district councillor Ebony Logins, Philip Ney and Veronica Pemberton.

General voting day is Oct. 15.

