SD63 students calling on the province to step in and end strike

A group of Saanich School District (SD63) students are gathering outside Education Minister Rob Fleming’s office Wednesday to request “the student voice be communicated” in the ongoing school strike.

“We intend to ask Minister Fleming to direct the parties to remain at the table and resolve the strike as soon as possible,” says an email from student Grace Warren. “If that cannot be done we will be asking Minister Fleming to introduce return to work legislation and allow for classes to resume while an arbitrator works with the parties to reach a resolution.”

The students are gathering at 1020 Hillside Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.

More than 7,000 students from Saanich and the Peninsula have been out of school since the strike started more than two weeks ago. Members of CUPE 441, which represents SD63 support workers, have been on strike – with support from teachers – since Oct. 28. The local is requesting comparable wages with surrounding school districts, but has reached a stalemate in negotiations with SD63, extending the strike into its third week.