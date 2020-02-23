Search begins for two missing scouts near Sooke

Crews headed to Jordan River area after receiving call just after 2 p.m.

Search and rescue crews are on their way to the Jordan River area after two adults in the Scouts program were reported missing Sunday.

Senior SAR manager Vicki Webber confirmed to Black Press Media that members of the Juan de Fuca SAR are on their way to Shirley after getting a call just after 2 p.m.

They are concerned as they only have a few hours of daylight left and a storm is expected Sunday night.

Environment Canada warned of strong winds between 60 to 90 km an hour on Monday. The gusts will lighten by early Monday.

– with files from Tim Collins

