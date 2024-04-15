Search still underway for missing woman last seen near Lumby

Tatjana Stefanski was last seen early Saturday morning in her ex-husband’s car

Tatjana Stefanski was last seen wearing a blue jacket with grey sweatpants and rubber boots. (Jason Gaudreault photo)

North Okanagan RCMP has provided no new information on an alleged abduction of a North Okanagan woman.

Tatjana Stefanski was last seen around 8:05 a.m on Saturday, April 13 in Lumby. At the time, she was witnessed speaking with her ex-husband Vitali Steffen, then departing unexpectedly with him in a black 2007 Audi A6, near 4050 Highway 6, close to the Coldstream Golf Course.

The car has a B.C. licence plate GK188L. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or may know where Stefanski or Steffen are to call 911.

According to Facebook posts, Stefanki’s current boyfriend, Jason Gaudreault said that she was last seen wearing a blue jacket with grey sweatpants and rubber boots.

There are unconfirmed reports that the vehicle has been found, but not Stefanski or Steffen.

