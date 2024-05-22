Searchers locate body of missing rafter near Prince George

The man was rafting on the Willow River and was reported overdue May 20

Mounties said extensive search efforts have recovered the body of a rafter missing on the Willow River northeast of Prince George.

Family reported the man overdue on Monday, May 20.

Prince George police officers, the RCMP Helicopter Air 3, and 18 search and rescue volunteers spent over 150 person-hours looking along the Willow River where the man had launched from, noted RCMP in a news release issued May 22. The body of the rafter was located at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

“Prince George RCMP would like to thank all of the agencies and search and rescue volunteers that were involved in this search and the subsequent recovery of the missing rafter. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

This investigation is now with the B.C. Coroners Service.

