Seasonal transit changes take effect July 2

Improved service to popular summer destinations

Residents wishing to catch a bus to popular summer spots may find it easier to do so starting next month.

B.C. Transit’s seasonal service changes take effect on July 2 and will see expanded service to popular summer destinations in Greater Victoria.

For those wishing to enjoy Thetis Lake Regional Park in View Royal, there is expanded weekday and weekend service on route 53 Langford Exchange/Colwood Exchange, which serves Thetis Lake. There will also be additional weekend service on route 70 Swartz Bay/Downtown for those going to or coming from the ferries and there will also be improved weekend service on routes 75 Royal Oak/Downtown/Saanichton and 81 Swartz Bay/Butchart Gardens for those wishing to take in the gardens or fireworks show.

Routes serving schools and post-secondary institutions will also see their seasonal schedule adjustments for lower ridership levels, which are typical in the summer months. These include the cancellation of routes 16 Uptown/UVic and 17 Cedar Hill. Regular service will resume in the fall.

For more information on routes and scheduling, go to bctransit.com/victoria or call 250-382-6161.

