Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Securities commission clears B.C. man of market manipulation

Panel rules there was insufficient evidence against Daniel Clozza

A panel of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) has dismissed allegations that a B.C. man and his company committed market manipulation.

The panel found there was insufficient evidence to prove that Forum National Investments Ltd. or its chief executive officer, Daniel Clozza, committed misconduct in 2012 as alleged by the BCSC in an Amended Notice of Hearing.

The notice alleged that Clozza hired a stock promoter to assist him in conducting a market manipulation of Forum shares and directed the company to issue false or misleading press releases.

ALSO READ: B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Forum was incorporated in B.C. and its shares traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board market in the U.S. Clozza was also a director, shareholder and the president of Forum.

In dismissing the market manipulation allegations, the panel wrote that the evidence was insufficient to support a finding that Forum or Clozza engaged in conduct that they “knew, or reasonably should have known, resulted in or contributed to a misleading appearance of trading activity in, or an artificial price for, Forum shares.”

Due to lack of evidence, the panel also dismissed allegations that Clozza made false or misleading statements to the BCSC in a sworn affidavit.

ALSO READ: B.C. securities panel orders companies, founders to pay $37 million in fines

FinancesStocks

Previous story
Anti-vaccine passport protester spits at health-care worker in Nanaimo
Next story
“He is simply one of the very best ones”: Victoria artist identified as murder victim

Just Posted

A mini pinscher. Victoria Animal Control Services responded to a call after a seventh naloxone resuscitation was provided for one dog at Portland Housing Society. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria considers seizing pets that have ingested narcotics

The majority of ferry reservations between the Mainland and Vancouver Island are full as of Thursday morning, ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ferry reservations close to full between mainland, Vancouver Island ahead of weekend

Jeremy Gordaneer (right) has been identified by his wife (left) as the man killed in Rockland Aug. 31. (Jeremy Gordaneer/Facebook)
“He is simply one of the very best ones”: Victoria artist identified as murder victim

Sales in the area covered by Victoria Real Estate Board stagnated in August compared to July, but the level of inventory led to a slowdown compared to August 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria’s benchmark price for single-family home clears $1 million