Photos were posted on Twitter by an account that calls itself the Johnson Street Bridge (@JohnsonStBRDG), which is known for capturing moments of bad behaviour, including people blocking active transportation lanes. (Photos by @JohnsonStBRDG)

‘Seriously?’ Victoria-area homeowners block public street space with ‘no parking’ signs

People slam attempt to block public street parking

Some Greater Victoria residents really don’t like people parking in front of their houses.

So much so that they try and block others from parking there using a variety of tricks, from leaving garbage bins in the spaces to orange cones to homemade signs.

Like the signs you can see in the photo attached to this story.

The signs that have a real-looking “no parking” logo emblazoned on them and are attached to sticks.

Photos were posted on Twitter by an account that calls itself the Johnson Street Bridge (@JohnsonStBRDG), which is known for capturing moments of bad behaviour, including people blocking active transportation lanes.

“Let’s play a game called: Guess What Municipality These Homeowners Live in, Who Think They Literally Own the Street,” reads the tweet. “The title is a work in process, but I think you get the idea.”

Several people responded with guesses like Saanich, Gordon Head and Oak Bay. It turns out these “no parking” signs were posted on a residential street in Esquimalt called Parklands Drive.

People unloaded on the idea.

“They’re seriously putting homemade no parking signs out in front of their house on city property?” tweeted one person.

“I’m gonna go pee on those signs,” tweeted another.

For the record, public streets are open to all and can’t be restricted by homeowners.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Confused driver wanders into Victoria bike lanes, struggles to escape

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

parking

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flight cancelled in Kelowna after suspect points laser at plane; RCMP issue warning
Next story
Three killed in Vernon, B.C. house fire

Just Posted

Photos were posted on Twitter by an account that calls itself the Johnson Street Bridge (@JohnsonStBRDG), which is known for capturing moments of bad behaviour, including people blocking active transportation lanes. (Photos by @JohnsonStBRDG)
‘Seriously?’ Victoria-area homeowners block public street space with ‘no parking’ signs

Matt Dell with an EVO electric bike. After testing it out for a week, Dell said he is planning to bring a motion that would set up a bike share in Victoria. (courtesy of Matt Dell Twitter)
Victoria councillor to pitch new bike-share program despite past failures

A Fisheries and Oceans Canada boat practicing using their oikomi pipes to deter marine life during the fuel spill response to a sunken fishing boat on August 25, 2022. (Courtesy of NOAA Northwest Fishers Science Centre)
Coordinated response helped protect orcas during fuel spill off Victoria: NOAA

Andy Carrier, owner of Sooke 2 for 1 Pizza, says the timing of tax hikes hurts small businesses. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Greater Victoria business owner criticizes timing of tax hikes

Pop-up banner image