Several homes on fire in Lower Mainland

Residents reported the fire on Facebook around 2 a.m. this morning

A significant fire swept through a townhouse development and impacted eight or nine North Delta homes near the 6200-block Scott Road in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 5).

Surrey fire’s assistant chief Jason Cairney said the department got a call around 1 a.m. about a fire at the Woodbridge Homes’ Sylvia townhouse development on 121 Street in Surrey.

“The crews responded and arrived to the townhouse complex being fully involved,” Cairney said. Nearly 40 firefighters and 10 firefighting apparatus were on scene.

According to an electrician who worked on the project, the 38 homes were scheduled to be complete at the end of the summer.

“These were almost complete buildings yesterday, with roofs on and everything,” the electrician told Surrey Now-Leader reporter Tom Zillich, who visited the scene this morning. According to Zillich, the siding was melted on neighbouring houses and trees were torched next to buildings.

Aftermath of fire in Surrey on 121st Street at townhouse complex under construction, Woodbridge Homes’ Sylvia at Boundary Park project. pic.twitter.com/Xd7jNUFeOS — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) July 5, 2018

Residents remembered seeing the flames in the sky in the early morning. Many were evacuated, some going to the neighbouring church, while others said Translink brought buses for them to shelter in.

At 1:30 a.m., members of the Delta police department arrived to assist. According to public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf, the department was dealing with a “significant fire” when the wind picked up and started blowing “tennis ball-sized embers” across Scott Road.

“It was very dramatic,” she said. “The members said it was like something out of a movie.”

The view of the townhouse development fire from a neighbours dining room window. (Contributed photo)

Three families were told to evacuate their homes, as the fire moved to those houses.

In a Facebook post, North Delta resident Wayne Allen said he woke two families that were fast asleep and helped get them out of their house while another house was engulfed in flames.

“The fire jumped Scott Road into Pinewood, like three blocks away,” Allen wrote “I got two families up and out while others went door to door on more than one block. Leah and I are so smelly with smoke. My wrist hurts from pounding. There are fire engines coming in from everywhere. We were just on our way home. It is insane up there… We are home now. Hope all goes well.”

Up to nine homes in North Delta were impacted from the embers.

Other commenters said fire department members were in neighbouring cul-de-sacs watching that the embers did not enter Watershed Park. Other residents noted on Facebook that Delta police department members worked to get rid of embers that found their way onto roofs before the fire department could arrive, and neighbours came together to protect large trees that were at risk of catching on fire.

According to Cairney, the townhouse development fire is still not completely put out.

“Even right now there’s still some hot spots that we can’t get to because the buildings have all sort of burnt and crumbled down on top of some smouldering fires,” he said just before 9 a.m. Thursday. “It will probably be until we can pull it apart that it actually gets fully extinguished.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The North Delta Reporter has put a call in to the Delta Fire Department for more details.

-with files from Tom Zillich

