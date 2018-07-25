A Saanich man is charged with four counts of sexual assault believed to have occured at Aberdeen Hospital on Hillside Avenue. Google

Sexual assault charges laid against Victoria care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Saanich faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Charges have been laid against a man who allegedly sexually assaulted seniors and people with disabilities at a Victoria care facility.

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Saanich has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

Ceniza was employed as a health care aide at a facility in the 1400-block of Hillside Avenue where the incidents are alleged to have occurred earlier this year. Staff were made aware of the alleged offences and upon reporting the incidents to police, suspended Ceniza from his position.

RELATED: Details scarce as union confirms probe underway involving Victoria care homes

In a statement VicPD said Ceniza has not had access to patients at the Island Health facility since the allegations were made.

“Staff at the facility, Island Health and the Ministry of Health have worked closely with SVU investigators to ensure that patients were made safe and continue to be supported and protected.

“Our investigators have greatly appreciated the support from our partners at Island Health and the Ministry of Health,” the statement read.

Ceniza appeared before a Judicial Justice of the Peace and was released on bail.

Under bail conditions he is not to have contact with any of the alleged victims, or come within a 200 metre radius of the Hillside Avenue facility. He is not to be alone in a room with anyone under the age of 18, the elderly, or anyone who is physically or mentally disabled.

He must not be in any care facility or home for a vulnerable population and must report to a bail supervisor.

Investigators have spoken with three victims but suspect there could be more and are urging anyone who has been the victim of a crime to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

Sexual assault can also be reported to a doctor, nurse or other health care provider, at an emergency room, through the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at 250-383-3232 or through the Men’s Trauma Centre at 250-381-6367.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

