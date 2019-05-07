Shamrocks announce new screens in The Q Centre for 70th season

Expect better views at the next Victoria Shamrocks game now that the team has partnered with the Grizzlies to install four digital screens in the Q Centre. (Facebook/Shamrocks)

The Q Centre is getting a facelift just in time for the Victoria Shamrocks’ 70th anniversary season.

The Shamrocks, Victoria’s professional lacrosse team, have teamed up with the Victoria Grizzlies, the local Junior A Hockey Club, to install four digital screens above the centre score clock, something the Shamrocks say will “change the game day experience for Shamrocks fans” and provide new marketing tools for corporate partners.

The Shamrocks have also announced they will have servers in the upper balcony to “make the game experience even better for our club seat members this season.”

Additionally, the club launched its first Mega 50/50 jackpot – with 199 $100 tickets produced, one fan will leave the Q Centre with $9,950.

The draw takes place May 14 at the first season ticket pick up party at the Q Centre from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tickets can be reserved online and the team will be in touch once payment is received.

The Shamrocks 70th anniversary season kicks off with a home opener May 24 against Nanaimo.

“We feel our roster is one filled with skill and talent and is capable of putting the Shamrocks in a position to compete for our 10th Mann Cup in September,” said David Michaud, director of corporate partnerships. “Much work remains to be done between now and then, however it’s great to know we’re all in for a WILD summer at the Q Centre.”

Tickets can be purchased online at victoriashamrocks.com.

