(Sheringham Lighthouse/Matteus O’Connor)

Sheringham Lighthouse program wins international award

Competition open to programs around the world

A program that encourages students from John Muir and Sooke elementary schools to learn about lighthouses has won an award of excellence from the International National Trusts Organization.

The Exploring the Lighthouse program, which has operated for the past two years, see students receive a short classroom presentation about the workings of lighthouses followed by a trip to the Sheringham Point Lighthouse, snapping pictures with cameras provided by the school.

When students return to the classroom, they select their favourite photo and write a story (factual or fictional) about what they’ve seen, learned, or imagined.

“We want to encourage (children) to explore and appreciate their own heritage, to strengthen the bonds with their own community, to learn more about its history, and how that history has helped shape their own lives,” said Ian Fawcett, one of the program’s creators.

Competition for the award was open to programs from the U.S., Australia, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean and was presented March 31 at an event in Bermuda.


