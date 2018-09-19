An incident at Bolen Books on Saturday involving a shoplifter resulted in the shop closing three hours early. (File contributed/Reddit user: wtfwasmylastusername)

Shoplifter launches bear spray at Victoria’s Bolen Books

The shop closed early after emergency responders arrived on scene

An incident at Bolen Books at Hillside mall on Saturday resulted in a heavy presence of emergency responders and the shop closing up more than three hours early.

Witness reports state that a shoplifter went on a “pepper-spray rampage” after being apprehended by a security guard.

Bolen Books general manager Colin Holt confirmed that an incident with a shoplifter and the shop’s security did happen on Sept. 15, but did not confirm if pepper spray was involved. The shop also closed early that day for customer safety.

Victoria Police spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said police attended around 5:20 p.m. but the man had fled.

“The shoplifter was being arrested by an LPO [loss prevention officer] when the shoplifter discharged bear spray,” Rutherford said. “Our investigation continues as we did not find the suspect.”

The LPO required treatment on scene.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First court date for B.C. man accused of murdering Belgian tourist
Next story
Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Just Posted

First phase of Highway 14 improvement project nears completion

Province ready to start more work this fall in Sooke

Permit delay could put birth control plan on hold for Oak Bay deer

UWSS has just days to move forward or plan postponed for a year

Shoplifter launches bear spray at Victoria’s Bolen Books

The shop closed early after emergency responders arrived on scene

Cook Street Marketplace closing after 32 years

Owner John de Jong says it’s time to pursue his love of music

Social media attack ads a ‘distraction from democracy’ says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps

‘Elections are won on the doorstep. Elections are not won on Facebook,’ says incumbent mayor

VIDEO: Deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Abandoned kitten safe and sound thanks to B.C. homeless man

‘Jay’ found little black-and-white kitten in a carrier next to a dumpster by a Chilliwack pet store

Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure

Advocates said cannabis was part of an opioid-substitution program in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

VIDEO: Deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Trans Mountain completes Burrard Inlet spill exercise

Training required, some work continues on pipeline expansion

First court date for B.C. man accused of murdering Belgian tourist

Family and friends of Sean McKenzie, 27, filled the gallery for brief court appearance in Chilliwack

Pot, cash, mansions: Judge divvies up illegal estate of divorcing B.C. couple

The Smiths ran a multi-million marijuana operation that spanned three counties

‘Little Feet’ book documents B.C. woman’s horrific 2001 accident

Heather Williams has documented the two profound stages beforeand after the accident

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read