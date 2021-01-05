Sidney businesses get break on business licence fees in 2021

Financial effect said to be small but symbolic in impacting some 900 licence holders

In 2020, the Town of Sidney collected just under $85,000 in business licence fees from more than 900 licence holders. (Black Press Media File)

Sidney businesses are set to receive a small but symbolic break heading into 2021.

Councillors voted unanimously to waive business licence fees for existing and new businesses in the 2021 calendar year.

The municipality has received just under $85,000 through 2020 for business licence fees after having issued just over 900 licences. Standard fees range between $50-200 per year, depending on the type and size of business.

The municipality is waiving fees for 2021 on the condition that businesses update their contact information. It also expects that businesses behind in paying their 2020 fees catch up before getting the break in 2021. It was reported that some 15 businesses had not yet paid their 2020 fees.

Councillors earlier also pushed through changes waiving building fees for applications that install weather protection of outdoor seating for food service businesses through the calendar year starting Jan. 1. The municipality is also waiving development permit fees for applications that install weather protection for outdoor seating areas.

