Sidney council approves 16 new electric vehicle charging stations

The charging stations are planned for the downtown employee parking lot by the Mary Winspear Centre

BC Hydro is working on bringing 16 new electric vehicle charging stations to Sidney.

At the regular council meeting on Jan. 22, Sidney council approved a BC Hydro proposal to install the charging stations in the downtown employee parking lot by the Mary Winspear Centre.

The proposal includes both DC fast charging stalls and Level 2 charging stalls, which are a more typical electric vehicle plug.

BC Hydro will cover the costs associated with operating, constructing and maintaining the stations and will collect user fees to offset these costs.

This past August, BC Hydro and the Capital Regional District (CRD) entered into a memorandum of understanding to collaborate to find ideal locations in the region for EV charging infrastructure.

The CRD is providing local context and coordination support with municipalities in the region.

BC Hydro is reviewing on-site eligibility, working with site hosts, and building and maintaining the infrastructure.

In September, the Capital Regional District approached Sidney staff about bringing the new charges to the Mary Winspear Centre.

Council has asked Sidney staff to consult the Saanich Peninsula Accessibility Advisory Committee to identify opportunities to make public EV chargers more accessible.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to offset greenhouse gas emissions and to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle use.

According to a staff report, on-road transportation made up approximately 46 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in Sidney in 2023.

ALSO READ: Haggis and bagpipes highlight Robbie Burns Day in Sidney