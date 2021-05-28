Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responds to multiple thefts from vehicles

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is reminding the public not to keep valuables in their vehicles and to lock them when not in use.

Cpl. Carrie Harding made that comment after police responded to a rash of thefts from vehicles in the early morning hours of May 15. The seven thefts happened in the areas of Ardwell Avenue, John Road, Collinwood Road and Menagh Place.

Saanich Peninsula