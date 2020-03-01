Sidney/North Saanich RCMP had 540 contacts with persons that were of no fixed address in 2019. Of those, 232 were different individuals. According to the Staff-Sgt. Wayne Conley of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP “many those individuals are not from our community” but have come from elsewhere. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP to monitor to local homelessness

Head of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says many homeless come to Peninsula from elsewhere

The head of the local RCMP detachment says officers will continue to monitor the homelessness situation in the area, but also suggested that the issue is not necessarily local.

“Of interest, in 2019, there were 540 contacts with persons that were of no fixed address, and of those contacts, 232 were different individuals,” said Staff-Sgt. Wayne Conley of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP during his most recent appearance before North Saanich council. “Many of those individuals are not from our community, but have come [into it] and have temporarily been here.”

Conley added that his detachment has been working closely with Terri Dorey from the ministry of social development and poverty reduction.

“She is in the community every Friday, and our officers are making referrals to her for people, who may want to have her assistance for applying for social assistance, housing, and for other things she can help,” he said.

Conley also said during his presentation that local officers have been serving in the area, where a group of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have been opposing a natural gas pipeline. Their protest sparked a number of solidarity protests across Canada including Greater Victoria. The two sides Sunday reached an agreement hailed an “important milestone” yet details about its actual nature remain sparse.

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and British Columbia Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser would not give details on the proposal Sunday, saying it first has to be reviewed by the Wet’suwet’en people.

RELATED: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

RELATED: UPDATED: Pat Bay Highway blockade ends three hours later

Conley had said earlier that three officers have served for up to 10 days in the Houston area, one just having returned recently.“We will probably continue to get some requests for that, and I manage that at the detachment level as to what resources we are able to release for a week at the time as they go up there to help with that gas-line dispute issue that is continuing up there,” said Conley of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP during his most recent appearance before North Saanich council.

He also discussed events on Jan. 20, when local protesters in support of hereditary chiefs temporarily blocked access to the BC Ferries terminal in Swartz Bay. Conley told the public that BC Ferries has recently obtained an injunction that authorizes the arrest of any individuals, who interrupt public access to the terminal.

RELATED: UPDATED: One-sailing wait from Swartz Bay ferry terminal after morning protest

Conley later said that the detachment will focus on community policing, property crime reduction, and traffic safety. He specifically singled out the preventable nature of thefts from vehicles.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute
Next story
Updated: Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying BC legislature mobilize for rumoured counter-protest

Just Posted

Oak Bay youth philanthropists support mental health

High school group selects Victoria Youth Health clinic

Win a vacation and help send kids to camp with new Easter Seals campaign

Get Moving for Easter Seals fundraiser runs throughout March

Ring in spring with gallery glamour in Victoria

Annual Urbanite event March 20 offers customized beverages and music in an artful environment

The City of Light beckons in new musical stage show at Royal Theatre

Paris! The Show brings the music of Piaf and Aznavour to the Royal Theatre stage on March 17

VIDEO: Royals tumble to Giants 6–2, look for win on Sunday’s final game

Victoria and Vancouver play final regular season game on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

VIDEO: B.C. leap-year siblings ‘leapies’ celebrate 14th, 15th, birthdays together

Marilyn and Jeannette Johnston have never missed sharing Feb. 29 together for 56 years

Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

Toronto defender nets first of the year against Vancouver

Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; B.C. conservation officers issue warning

BC Conservation Officer Service urging people to secure garbage and other attractants

Day 3: Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue in northern B.C.

The talks began Thursday afternoon in northern B.C. and continued into late into Friday night

Most Read