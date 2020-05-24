Sidney staff recommends additional outdoor seating for restaurants and cafes

A Sidney staff report identifies the south side of Beacon Avenue east of Second Street as a pinch point that may begin repurposing of two or more on-street parking spaces for pedestrian and outdoor commercial uses. Council Monday will consider a staff report on balancing growing demand for outdoor seating with public health needs. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney staff is recommending restaurants and cafe can use parts of their off-street parking for additional seating as the municipality tries to balance growing demand for outdoor seating with public health needs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recommendation appears in a staff report before council Monday.

Alison Verhagen, Sidney’s senior manager for current planning and recovery director in the emergency operations centre (EOC), said this move would allow food service businesses with off-street parking spaces to repurpose some of those spaces for outdoor tables and chairs as commercial life resumes following the lifting of some restrictions by the provincial government.

“Not all downtown restaurants and cafes have off-street parking spaces but some do, and this change may alleviate some demands for use of public space,” she said, adding that the change could happen in a single council meeting because no public hearing would be required.

The report also recommends that Sidney allow sidewalk café areas to expand beyond sidewalk edges into the streets. “This change would give staff the option to issue a license that allows tables, chairs, umbrellas, screens and portable planters in a repurposed on-street parking space,” she said.

The report also recommends staff monitor what it calls “pedestrian levels, lineups for commercial businesses and demand for outdoor seating for food vending businesses” in addressing “pinch points as they arise. Sidney could achieve this goal by repurposing on-street parking spaces as protected pedestrian spaces or outdoor seating areas with the expectation that staff would report back if it became necessary to close streets or re-purpose entire blocks of on-street parking.

RELATED: Pedestrian counters in Sidney pick up increased activity

That last comment in turn points to some of the other options found in the report that did not warrant a definitive recommendation — at least not yet — with staff that could be revisited if necessary.

The report acknowledged that repurposing some on-street parking spaces would create more space for pedestrians, outdoor restaurant seating, and customer line-ups for businesses. “At the present time, while pedestrian volumes are still relatively low compared to normal, staff see only a few locations where this may be warranted, that being in areas where several food service businesses are ¡n close proximity and the existing sidewalk is not very wide,” she said.

One such location would be the business frontage of Beacon Café, Sidney Bakery, Style Coast clothing store, Canada Post Office, and Quince Café along the south side of Beacon Avenue east of Second Street

The report also lists the option of closing a portion of Beacon Ave to traffic (while still allowing emergency vehicles) either at certain hours of the day, certain days of the week, or on a limited basis.

While this option would also create a “significant expansion” of pedestrian space and allow businesses more space to expand onto the streets, the report recommends more engagement with business community before exploring this option in detail.

RELATED: A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

“If pedestrian levels, business activity, and requests for outdoor restaurant and café seating all increase significantly while physical distancing orders are still in place, closing a greater portion of the street(s) to traffic may be warranted to optimize community safety,” said Verhagen.

If so, staff would have to make sure that the public is well aware of the reasons behind such a move.

“In that case, the reasons for changing street use would have to be made clear to the community in order to prevent a misunderstanding that it was done as a community event or tourist attraction, since the (provincial) restriction on gatherings over 50 people is still in place,” she said.

The report also lists the option of allowing any business including retailers to expand onto sidewalks. While such a move holds the promise of leveling the playing field for all downtown business, the report strikes a questioning tone.

“There may be concerns that allowing more types of businesses to extend out onto the sidewalk and potentially into the repurposed street areas would add to pedestrian congestion and would not aid in improving physical distancing,” said Verhagen.

The report notes that any pending changes would only be temporary, only in effect for the provincially designated restart phase. Once social distancing requirements are lifted, staff would repeal changes, she added.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com