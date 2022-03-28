Single-lane traffic advisory for West Coast Road in Sooke

Utility work to take place 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 5

Map shows the section of West Coast Road to be affected by utility work on April 5. (Courtesy of District of Sooke)

Highway 14 between 7166 and 7201 West Coast Rd. will see utility work affecting traffic on Tuesday, April 5.

The section, directly in front of John Muir Elementary School, will have single-lane alternating traffic from 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while utility work is taking place, according to the District of Sooke.

“Prepare for possible delays by allowing additional time for travel and adhere to posted signage and traffic control personnel,” a release stated.

Since the start of the year, the District of Sooke has declared 11 traffic advisories for utility projects, weather events and active transportation additions. Last year saw 30 traffic advisories in total.

READ ALSO: Fresh snow, rain making for icy commute across Greater Victoria

READ ALSO: Sooke school joins ‘Love of Reading’ fundraiser

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SookeTrafficWest Shore