Sirens were heard from CFB Esquimalt Tuesday night in a series of strange noises and power outages. File photo

UPDATE: Problems at B.C. Hydro substation cause electrical issues across Greater Victoria

People across the City experienced power surges, heard sirens and horns Tuesday night

A problem at a B.C. Hydro substation caused power surges across Greater Victoria Tuesday night.

From Esquimalt, Victoria and Oak Bay, through to Saanich and View Royal, Facebook Groups have been sharing incidences of flickering lights and power outages, and sirens from the CFB Esquimalt. Others have reported hearing horns and even helicopters.

B.C. Hydro officials say that they were experiencing equipment problems Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

“There was an issue at one of our substations last night,” said Ted Olynyk, manager of community relations. “Something tripped, and when we did some switching in our systems that would have caused flickering lights across Greater Victoria.”

Olynyk said problems happened at the Horsey substation on Nanaimo Street in Victoria, noting that even though it is located on the Victoria-Saanich border, the entire Greater Victoria grid was affected.

When asked if this would trigger the sirens at CFB Esquimalt, Olynyk was not sure.

Members at CFB Esquimalt said sirens were going off, but that they were uncertain of what was going on and are investigating into the matter.

More to come as details are released.


