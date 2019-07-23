The Sixties Scoop class-action settlement information session tour will stop in Victoria on July 24. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu)

Sixties Scoop settlement tour stops in Victoria

The information session takes place on July 24 at the Sandman Hotel

An information session about the Sixties Scoop class action settlement will take place Wednesday in Victoria.

Part of a cross-country tour, the session will be held on July 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sandman Hotel, located at 2852 Douglas St. The session will be led by legal service company Collectiva and its First Nations’ partners, to assist members in completing their claim forms.

The class action settlement concerns any registered Indian or person eligible to be registered, or Inuit person who was adopted or made a permanent ward and was placed in the care of non-Indigenous foster or adoptive parents in Canada between January 1, 1951 and December 31, 1991, which resulted in the loss of cultural identity.

READ MORE: ’60s Scoop deal to compensate victims, fund reconciliation foundation

Eligible class members could receive compensation between $25,000 and $50,000, depending on the overall number of eligible members who claim compensation before the August 30 deadline.

The compensation package is part of a $875 million deal between survivors and the federal government.

To access the full list of communities to be visited by the information session tour, click here.

For more information, visit sixtiesscoopsettlement.info, call 1-844-287-4270 or send an email request to sixtiesscoop@collectiva.ca.

READ MORE: Troubling tales — Peninsula author writes Sixties Scoop memoir


