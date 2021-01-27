Snowfall warning issued for Malahat

10 centimetres of snow expected between Goldstream and Mill Bay

A snowfall warning is in place for the Malahat Wednesday morning.

An Environment Canada alert warns that about 10 centimetres are expected on the Trans-Canada Highway between Goldstream and Mill Bay.

The snowfall comes as rain and wet snow associated with an “offshore low” continue over the Malahat. Snowfall is expected to ease later in the morning as the low drifts southward.

An additional five centimetres is expected near the summit. Drivers are warned to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

From Oct. 1 to March 31, winter tires or chains are required on portions of the Malahat and Sooke Road.

For passenger vehicles, all-season, all-weather and winter tires meet the regulations, but tires must have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres and display the mountain/snowflake logo or an M+S symbol. Logos with three-peaked mountain symbols are recommended for cold weather driving because they have better traction on snow and ice.

