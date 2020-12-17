Kyle Sutherland (left) with Sooke Firefighter’s Association and Heather Lane with Sooke’s IAFF Local 4841 presented the Sooke Food Bank with a cheque for more than $36,000 on Dec. 17. The funds raised will go towards feeding those in need across the Sooke Region. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)

Kyle Sutherland (left) with Sooke Firefighter’s Association and Heather Lane with Sooke’s IAFF Local 4841 presented the Sooke Food Bank with a cheque for more than $36,000 on Dec. 17. The funds raised will go towards feeding those in need across the Sooke Region. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Christmas Bureau gifted with $36,000 donation by firefighters

Santa Run raised over $11,000 in a single night

Christmas came early for the Sooke Christmas Bureau, as it received a $36,000 donation on Thursday.

The Sooke Firefighter’s Association and IAFF Local 4841 presented a cheque totalling $36,735.87 to the volunteers that prepare hundreds of care hampers during the holidays for those in need.

Heather Lane, with IAFF Local 4841 and a Sooke firefighter, says she watched with tears in her eyes as young children brought handfuls of coins to the firetrucks during the Santa Run on Dec. 12. The drive-by event raised more than $11,000 in one night.

She expressed her gratitude for the community, as firefighters set a goal of $15,000 for the holiday season.

READ MORE: Sooke council donates $10,000 to food bank

“Sooke is extremely generous, and we’ve seen it proven time and time again,” said Ben Molesky, co-chair for Sooke Christmas Bureau. “Even though we don’t have large corporations to sponsor us, we get by with the help of everyone, from all walks of life.”

Molesky estimates that last year’s donations totalled between $20,000 and $25,000, as they received countless non-perishable food items.

In addition to this campaign, Sooke council made a $10,000 contribution toward the Sooke Food Bank and Mayor Maja Tait recently won a $3,000 donation through a campaign hosted by Fortis BC and the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities.

Looking ahead, a team of volunteers will set out on Dec. 19 and 20 to hand out around 300 holiday hampers in and around the Sooke region.

ALSO READ: Sooke grocery store donates $5,000 worth of food for holiday hampers

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

firefightersFood BankSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tsartlip First Nation takes possession of former Woodwynn Farm
Next story
Third person dies from COVID-19 at Peninsula hospital outbreak

Just Posted

Each of VIATEC’s COVID heroes was awarded an “AstroDot” custom trophy made by local artist Russel Papp. (Courtesy of VIATEC)
10 Greater Victoria people, businesses named COVID heroes

VIATEC announced the heroes in a livestreamed event Dec. 17

In a whirlwind of a year, Sarah Shaw and her husband met, married, moved to Victoria and bought a sailboat that they plan to move onto in April. (Courtesy of Sarah Shaw)
Greater Victoria residents share positive pandemic experiences

Silver linings come from challenges of COVID-19

Island Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Third person dies from COVID-19 at Peninsula hospital outbreak

20 test positive cases identified, three people have now died

The former Woodwynn Farm property now officially belongs to the Tsartlip First Nation. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tsartlip First Nation takes possession of former Woodwynn Farm

Leadership of Nation now consulting membership for best future use

The office responsible for investigating police conduct opened more files involving Central Saanich Police in 2019-2020 than in the previous year, but none of the investigations revealed any substantial misconduct. (Black Press Media File)
Volunteer with North Saanich cadets faces child pornography charge

Central Saanich police seized ‘child abuse material’ Sept. 30

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(University of Oxford / John Cairns)
POLL: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

After months of uncertainty and ever-tightening restrictions, the end of the pandemic… Continue reading

Sooke musician Katrica Kadoski is releasing After the Shipwreck, an album in honour of her former partner who tragically died from a sudden heart attack in 2018. (Cathryn E. Tremain photo)
Sooke musician releases album for former partner who tragically died from heart attack

“This album has been Buckley’s cough syrup for my soul,” says singer-songwriter

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks to the legislature’s pre-Christmas session to approve more COVID-19 spending, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

Cost of next COVID-19 payments up to $1.7 billion

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Most Read