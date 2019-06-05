Sooke nurse suspended over medical breach

It’s the second time this nurse has gone before inquiry board

Medical care in B.C. is monitored by a host of organizations to protect the public and ensure safe, professional patient care. (file photo)

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals has handed a three-month suspension to a licensed practical nurse who administered unauthorized medication while working in Sooke.

It’s the second time Traci Knight has gone before the college’s inquiry committee.

In a previous case, Knight entered an agreement with the college that barred her from administering and handling certain medications. In return, the case was kept confidential under a section of the Health Professions Act.

But on May 8, when it was found Knight violated that agreement and persisted in accessing restricted drugs, including Hydromorphone, an opioid used to treat severe pain, the college called for the latest suspension to be made public.

“Ms. Knight admitted to breaching the terms of her (previous) consent agreement, which is considered a serious matter by BCCNP, warranting the significant outcome you see in this case,” said Johanna Ward, a spokesperson for the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals.

“A suspension has a financial impact on a registrant, and limits the manner in which a nurse can work in the future.”

Knight also agreed to ongoing limits and conditions on her work as a nurse and other measures to monitor her behaviour. Those conditions would be in place whether Knight manages to return to work as a nurse in Sooke or attempts to work elsewhere in Canada.

“The details of her suspension and all limits and conditions are provided to current and potential employers to ensure Knight’s compliance with the latest censure,” Ward said.

The case came to light after a letter of complaint, which spurred a BCCNP investigation.

Ward said Knight’s compliance with the investigation was required under the terms of her professional registration and failure to cooperate could have resulted in fines, reprimands, or suspensions.

“An important role that the college takes very seriously is to protect the public,” Ward said.

“It’s important to state that the vast majority of nurses, and I would say health care professionals in general, are doing a great job. Our organization and others like ours are there to protect the public and make sure that problems are caught early and solutions found.”

Medical malfeasance is not limited to nurses.

The B.C. Health Regulators organization lists 27 medical colleges and professions that are subject to professional review, ranging from audiologists to midwives.



