Sooke Potholes temporarily closing due to weather

Potholes will be closed at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2 until further notice

With water levels rapidly rising Saturday (Jan.2), the Capital Regional District has determined the Sooke Potholes are no longer safe for public access.

The Sooke Lake Reservoir is at full capacity and spilling, according to the CRD, meaning it will no longer be able to control how much water is flowing into the Sooke River. With heavy rainfall expected for the rest of Saturday and into the coming week, people are advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing river and potentially unstable river banks.

“This spillage is an annual event and is expected as we progress into the wet season,” stated the CRD Protective and Integrated Water Services.

The gates to the Sooke Potholes will be closed at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2, until the area is determined safe for public access again. The duration of the water rise is not known, but the District of Sooke will provide updates on its website and Twitter.

