Sooke property tax hike set at 2.79%

Growth has put more pressure for better infrastructure and services

Sooke taxpayers will see a 2.79 per cent property tax increase for 2018, which is less than the proposed 4.5 per cent in the original draft financial plan.

“I’m happy with the budget and look forward to us moving ahead,” said Sooke Mayor Maja Tait.

Based on the average assessed value of $436,690 for a Sooke residence, it means an increase of $30 in property taxes compared to 2017.

The municipality will collect $417,635 more in taxes than 2017, much of the hike going to infrastructure projects, with a focus on roads and sewer. Another major expense is $403,000 for debt servicing.

Sooke is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation, according to Statistics Canada, and its growth has put more pressures on the community in demands for infrastructure and services.

“It’s a catch up. You can’t hold taxes at zero in a rising environment of costs, expenses and expectations,” said Tait. “You will just fall behind or things just won’t get done.”

Council passed its $20.5-million budget bylaw on Monday night.

Last year, Sooke residents saw their property tax increase by 5.5 percent, but the five previous years saw increase near zero percent.

This year’s increase will see the start of a five-year road plan. Last fall, a consultant’s report revealed that 23 per cent of Sooke roads were “poor to failing,” prompting district council to spend $700,000 a year on the plan.

RELATED: Sooke council eyes road improvement program

Other major expenditures this year include $850,000 for sewer; $425,000 for a water tender truck for the fire department; Municipal Hall is slated for $200,000 in upgrades; $150,000 for Sooke River Road drainage; $100,000 for community washrooms; and $100,000 on road design work for Charters Road.

Acting chief executive officer Brent Blackhall noted one of the largest expenditures in the budget is for wages.

The district will also be hiring new staff or filling positions that have been vacant for some time, including deputy finance director, planners, finance clerk, building maintenance work, development service clerk, manager of capital projects, building inspector and bylaw officer.

“We need to invest in people,” Tait said.

“It’s growth and as we need to catch up with infrastructure. We need people to carry out the works.”

https://www.sookenewsmirror.com/news/sooke-council-eyes-road-improvement-program/

Previous story
Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.
Next story
Victoria sheet metal worker honoured with B.C. Construction Leadership Awards

Just Posted

Esquimalt council green-lights first mass-timber building on Vancouver Island

Mayor appreciates 12-storey structure’s proximity to naval base, graving dock and Seaspan

Greater Victoria School District adopts new dress code policy

Two years in the making, SD61 moves to more inclusionary guidelines

Legal action against B.C. specualtion tax a last resort

Group of Arizona home owners feel they’ve been swept up in an attack on land speculators

Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

EDITORIAL: Greater Victoria amalgamation no magic bullet

Taxpaying citizens need to ask tough questions of both sides in debate

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Most Read