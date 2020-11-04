Shawn Driver, the owner of Driver Enterprises in Sooke. (Sooke News Mirror)

Shawn Driver, the owner of Driver Enterprises in Sooke. (Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke sues business over zoning issues

District claims property ‘non-conforming’ for nearly 20 years

The District of Sooke is suing a welding and repair shop business alleging it’s contravening several bylaws.

The district’s statement of claim was filed at the Supreme Court of B.C.

The statement alleges Shawn Driver and Driver Enterprises is contravening the district’s Small Scale Agriculture bylaw by using the property at 5536 Sooke Rd. for a welding, fabricating, repair shop, and used vehicle business.

The district also claims Driver built up the property without appropriate permits, including a business licence and development permit.

Allegations contained in the statement of claim have not been proven in court.

In a response to civil claim, Driver stated he’s not in contravention of the original bylaw – Agriculture – and has not made any further use or new uses of the land since the district rezoned the property in 2013.

Driver denies he was in contravention of other district bylaws and permits requirements.

Driver’s response to civil claim also stated on many occasions since September 22, 2000, district staff have interpreted the bylaws and assured Driver that the property’s use was “lawful” and “lawfully non-conforming.” Those interpretations convinced Driver to invest in the property.

The long-running issue was noted in an administrative report to council citing events dating back to 2002. But the issue seemed at least partially resolved in January 2019 when council passed a bylaw to allow for temporary use permits for historic non-conforming non-residential uses in the Gateway Residential area, including Driver’s business.

It was noted at the time that it was possible the new official community plan could allow Driver’s business to be acceptable use in the area.

Driver applied for the temporary zoning variance but was denied by council due to “lack of information.”

In the civil claim, the District of Sooke wants a court injunction from letting Driver use the property as a welding, fabrication and repair shop and remove any unauthorized development and buildings.

No date has been set for the B.C. Supreme Court hearing.

RELATED: Sooke council threatens to close long-time business

RELATED: Zoning bylaw debate devolves into tearful accusations


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtSookeSooke council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Just Posted

The District of Sooke is suing Shawn Driver and Driver Enterprises for alleged municipal zoning violations. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke sues business over zoning issues

District claims property ‘non-conforming’ for nearly 20 years

Fraud alert, stock image, no date
Fraudsters target Greater Victoria community association with fake GoFundMe campaign

Two members fell victim, scam reported to police, association president says

West Shore fire chiefs (from right) Dean Ford (Highlands), Paul Hurst (View Royal), Stephanie Dunlop (Metchosin), Chris Aubrey (Langford) and John Cassidy (Colwood) are concerned about the community’s well-being after seeing a dramatic increase in mental health calls. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
West Shore first responders raise alarm after dramatic increase in mental health calls

Frontline braces, fearing for community’s mental health over winter

Reverend Suzanna Bates (left) flanks 98-year-old John Bruce and 81-year-old Hazel Phillips Tuesday afternoon at St. Paul’s United Church in Sidney. The church is turning 100 years old Nov. 7 and will be celebrating by ringing the historic church bell 100 times on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney church marks a century with tolling bells Sunday

St. Paul’s United Church in Sidney turns 100 on Nov. 7

Sooke has submitted a grant application to fix the Bluff Parks staircase, one of the few waterfront viewpoints in the district. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke eyes grant to fix rotted-out Bluffs staircase

Bluffs Park has been closed to public since August due to unsafe conditions

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.
Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

A one-bedroom unit at the Shangri-La in Vancouver is up on Craigslist for just $1 – but there’s a catch. (Craigslist)
A world-class Shangri-La condo in Vancouver for just $1? There’s just one catch

It’s a luxury unit in the heart of Vancouver, what could go wrong?

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

Plus Snow, an Australian company that sells snow gear in plus sizes, recently expanded to North America and the owner of the business is currently working out of Revelstoke. (Plus Snow website)
Online entrepreneur launches plus-size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

(Penticton Western News File Photo)
Trial for lawyer accused of smuggling guns across U.S.-B.C. border delayed

Shawn Bertram Jensen is facing two charges under the Customs Act and six counts under the Criminal Code

Most Read