One of 15 Bichon Frise dogs seized by the SPCA from a Fraser Valley breeder. (BC SPCA)

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

The BC SPCA has seized 15 badly neglected dogs from a Fraser Valley puppy mill, the organization said Thursday.

The Bichon Frises ranged from one years old to 14 years old and “were very badly matted, with urine and feces caked into their fur.”

Chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said the dogs had “painful eye and ear infections, dental disease, significant hair loss and skin infections.”

One dog was also pregnant, Moriarty said.

The dogs are currently being treated at SPCA shelters and are not yet up for adoption.

The SPCA is continuing to investigate and will recommend charges of animal cruelty to Crown.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA says no charges against Abbotsford hog farm

ALSO READ: Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta
Next story
Two totem poles to come down at Victoria’s Thunderbird Park

Just Posted

Saanich Police arrest suspect in Tillicum bank armed robbery

52-year-old male suspected to be behind three armed robberies in five days

Saanich woman won’t get jammed over stand that serves as therapy

Bylaw complaint means June 6 deadline to close down

A Toronto developer looks to develop two blocks in downtown Victoria

Public input needed for Harris Green Village redevelopment

In the first six months: 285 tickets issued for adults operating a vehicle with cannabis in it

New West Shore RCMP cannabis liaison officer aims educate the public

Survivors gather at Victoria City Hall for Victims and Survivors of Crime week

‘Each time I talk about it, I’m letting it go’

VIDEO: New zipline opens at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Spectators can now cruise down the field during Victoria HarbourCats games

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages Island-bound WestJet plane

A Comox-bound WestJet flight departing the Edmonton International Airport Wednesday afternoon was… Continue reading

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Most Read