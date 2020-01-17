Snow-filled roads, like the Pat Bay Highway at Royal Oak Drive, prompted warnings from officials for the public to stay home, if possible. (Drive BC)

Speeding Alaska driver tells VicPD police chief he knows how to drive in the snow

Chief Const. Del Manak saw the speeder while driving on Highway 17

An American driver tried to shirk off his speeding in the snow by telling the Victoria police chief he was from Alaska.

On Wednesday, after more than 19 cm of snow fell overnight, Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak was heading south on Highway 17 in an unmarked police vehicle when he saw a driver in a Volkswagen Jetta quickly coming up behind him.

“The road was terrible, there was a lot of snow and ice and slush on the roads,” Manak said. “What’s important to remember is that under severe road conditions, the posted speed limit doesn’t actually apply, you have to adjust your speed to road conditions.”

ALSO READ: Hazardous black ice coats Greater Victoria streets

The posted speed limit was 80 km, but the driver was going closer to 90. Manak caught up with the driver at a red light near Uptown Centre and pulled him over.

“The driver is from Alaska, he had an Alaskan driver’s licence. … He felt he was quite safe and comfortable driving in these conditions,” Manak said. “So, we had a talk about safety and about the law.”

The driver was issued a ticket for speeding relative to road conditions.

