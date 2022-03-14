Speeding tickets, impaired stops top Oak Bay weekend traffic blitz

Officers issued a 24-hour suspension, 90-day roadside prohibition, 30-day vehicle impound, an excessive speed ticket, and six other speeding tickets the night of March 12 and 13. (OBPD/Twitter)

Saturday night was a busy one for officers with the Oak Bay Police Department.

Cops issued a 24-hour suspension, 90-day roadside prohibition, 30-day vehicle impound, an excessive speed ticket and six other speeding tickets.

Among them, a 23-year-old woman driver stopped during a road block at Beach Drive and Windsor Road was subsequently issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and the vehicle impounded for 24 hours, according to an Oak Bay police news release.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay’s first marked electric police vehicle hits the road

The same day an officer conducting traffic enforcement at Oak Bay Avenue and Foul Bay Road saw a vehicle drifting in and out of its lane. The vehicle was stopped near Richmond Road and Oak Bay Avenue for speeding. During the stop, the officer determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. A 24-year-old woman was subsequently issued a 90-day driving prohibition, a 30-day vehicle impoundment and a ticket for speeding.

On March 13, an officer doing traffic enforcement at Foul Bay Road and Newton Street stopped a driver for speeding. The driver was clocked going 90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and subsequently ticketed for excessive speed. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Seatbelt stop leads to driving prohibition

A driver stopped for no seatbelt walked away after having their vehicle impounded March 9.

The officer on traffic enforcement near Oak Bay Avenue and Foul Bay Road saw a driver not wearing his seat belt. During the stop, the cop determined the 66-year-old man driving was impaired. He was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition, ticketed for failing to wear a seat belt and had his vehicle impounded for 24 hours.

Electronics stolen in patio B&E

On March 12, Oak Bay police received a report of a residential break and enter in the 2000-block of Goldsmith Street. The complainant returned to find their residence had been entered through an unlocked patio door. The suspect targeted several areas of the residence and stole electronics and other personal items.

Porch pirate strikes

A resident reported a package swiped upon delivery March 11. The Dell laptop was reported stolen from the 2000-block of Bowker Avenue.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police chief calls out porch pirate on Twitter

Speed alert unconfirmed

Oak Bay officers went out on a hunt after a report of a motorcycle speeding in the Cattle Point area. Officers were unable to locate the bike or rider.

Drug officers share expertise

Oak Bay police assisted Sidney/North Saanich RCMP with an impaired driving investigation on March 6. The stop required a drug recognition expert (DRE) and the Oak Bay has three trained DRE members who are regularly called to aid investigations of drug-related impaired driving investigations.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents or others is asked to contact Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay resident loses $200,000 in phone scam

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department