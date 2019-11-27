Spencer Middle School hosts first vaping workshop for local parents and guardians

The event runs on Nov. 28 from 7 to 8:30 pm

Spencer Middle School is tackling concerns of vaping head-on with a new workshop open for all for parents and guardians.

Principal Darren Russell said that although he hasn’t seen many students vaping in class or in hallways, he and his staff know it’s a growing problem before school, after school and in the bathrooms.

This will be the first event of it’s kind at Spencer, and Island Health has jumped on-board to help lead it out.

“Just telling your kids to say no to drugs isn’t the best approach,” said Reg Fleming, Coordinator of Discovery Youth and Family Substance Use Services. “It’s more about having a conversation. It’s a slow process that begins with questions rather than making harsh statements.”

READ MORE: B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Fleming pointed out that it’s part of human nature to try new things because of curiosity. The best way a parent can be prepared to speak with their child is by knowing when to intervene and how to intervene.

“If giving them ‘the talk’ was enough, we would’ve been out of business in the Reagan era,” Fleming added.

In mid-November, the province announced legislation to raise the tax to 20 per cent for vaping products, put a cap on nicotine levels and limit where fruit and candy flavours are sold.

ALSO READ: Victoria vaping shops hit hard by reports of vape illness, say the regulated industry not to blame

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted in a statement that a 74 per cent spike in high school students vaping in 2017 and 2018 triggered the move. It’s illegal to sell vaping products in B.C. to anyone under 19.

Let’s Talk About Vaping will explore facts and myths about vaping, provide helpful resources for parents, and include tips and strategies on how to talk with your child.

The event takes place on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Isabelle Reader Theatre at Spencer Middle School, 1026 Goldstream Ave.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
