Canadian ice dance pair, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Stars on Ice wows a sold-out Victoria crowd

Canadian champions, past and present, took to the ice in front of a full house

Canadian figure stars took to the ice at Save On Foods Memorial Centre Tuesday night to a sold-out crowd of all ages.

Reigning Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir performed an exhibition number choreographed to Michael Jackson’s “You Rock My World” as well as their gold-medal winning long program, a medley from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack.

World Champion Katelyn Osmond, was joined by Patrick Chan, Elvis Stojko, Gabrielle Daleman, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Javier Fernandez, Kaitlyn Weaver, Andrew Poje and Jeffrey Buttle performing some of their career highlights and new programs.

Check out the photo gallery below:

 

Two-time world champions and 2018 Olympic bronze medalists Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

World Champion and Olympic bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Scott Moir plays with the crowd at Save On Foods Memorial Centre, during a group number. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Canadian National Champion Gabrielle Daleman. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Three-time World Champion and two-time Olympic silver-medallist, Elvis Stojko Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform their Olympic gold medal-winning long program, to the soundtrack of ‘Moulin Rouge.’ Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

