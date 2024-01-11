Stolen items later returned with apology after B.C. break-in

Mission RCMP take one man into custody and seize vehicle associated with Hatzic break-and-enter

A man was taken into custody by Mission RCMP after a Hatzic break-in last weekend in which an array of items were stolen and later returned.

Police were called to a break-and-enter on Shimek Street on Jan. 5 at approximately 9 p.m. Mission RCMP believe multiple people were involved, with one suspect’s face captured on the home’s doorbell camera.

Mounties identified the offender and the vehicle used after viewing the footage, with additional information from a witness. Officers located the vehicle parked outside a residence elsewhere in Mission, with the same offender nearby.

The man was taken into custody and his vehicle was seized. RCMP obtained search warrants for his vehicle and a related residence.

Mission RCMP say a photo posted on social media of someone resembling the suspect captured on the doorbell camera was not the same man.

“A significant amount of property was stolen during this break-in,” Mission RCMP Cpl. Harrison Mohr said. “However, in a strange turn of events, while the one offender was in custody, a lot of the stolen items were returned to the doorstep of the victims’ residence, along with an apology note. Certainly getting some of the stolen property back was a plus, however it would have been nice to get everything back. We’ll keep working on this case to gather further evidence, and to try to get the rest of the stolen property returned.”

Among the items still missing are a three-tier jewelry box with a blue mother of pearl and a family ring with a tree and branch shaped with diamonds.

Those with information are asked to call the RCMP at 604-826-7161.

